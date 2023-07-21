Bancor (BNT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.54 Million

Bancor (BNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Bancor has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Bancor has a total market cap of $59.32 million and $8.54 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bancor token can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001326 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017257 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00021526 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014120 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,877.83 or 1.00021398 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bancor Profile

BNT is a token. It launched on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,734,636 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bancor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 149,532,831.919858 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.3990313 USD and is up 3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 340 active market(s) with $8,823,138.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.