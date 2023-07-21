Bank of America Boosts Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $255.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $232.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $216.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $240.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,056,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 29.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 9.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 14.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equifax by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Equifax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

