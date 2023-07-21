Bank of America Raises Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $400.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Bank of America from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $361.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $93.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $271.61 and a fifty-two week high of $365.56.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,778,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,211,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,778,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at $42,211,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total transaction of $568,770.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,990.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,297 shares of company stock valued at $15,914,580. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

