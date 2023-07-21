Bank of America Trims Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Target Price to $130.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. 58.com restated a maintains rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.16.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 5.3 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $110.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $177.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 479.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $10,199,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,737,000 after purchasing an additional 530,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

