Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 787,400 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the June 15th total of 707,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin R. Kennedy acquired 5,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,617.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 8,984 shares of company stock valued at $137,224 in the last 90 days. 5.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,724,000 after purchasing an additional 182,971 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,716 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 761,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,714,000 after purchasing an additional 96,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 20.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 80,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of Marin Bancorp Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BMRC traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.61. The company had a trading volume of 59,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,262. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $36.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00. The company has a market cap of $316.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.10). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $37.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

