Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OZK. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Bank OZK Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of Bank OZK stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.16. 288,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.40. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.41 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,144 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,878,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,409,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,460,000 after acquiring an additional 946,106 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 919,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,449,000 after acquiring an additional 412,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 393.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 500,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 399,411 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

