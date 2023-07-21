Banner Co. (BANR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st.

Banner has raised its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Banner has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banner to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Shares of BANR stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.17. The stock had a trading volume of 22,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.01. Banner has a twelve month low of $41.57 and a twelve month high of $75.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average is $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $162.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.97 million. Banner had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 30.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banner will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 667 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.77 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at $587,641.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Clarence Pedersen acquired 1,000 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.79 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,447.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 667 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.77 per share, with a total value of $30,528.59. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,641.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,248 shares of company stock worth $102,902 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Banner by 831.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

BANR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Banner from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

