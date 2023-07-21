Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Banner Stock Performance

Shares of BANR opened at $45.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Banner has a 52 week low of $41.57 and a 52 week high of $75.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at Banner

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $162.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.97 million. Banner had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, analysts expect that Banner will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Banner news, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.77 per share, with a total value of $30,528.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at $587,641.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Clarence Pedersen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.79 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,447.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.77 per share, with a total value of $30,528.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,641.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,248 shares of company stock worth $102,902 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 237,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 54,173 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner by 6.4% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 168,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Banner by 11.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 26,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Banner by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,342,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

