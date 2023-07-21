Barclays Boosts Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Price Target to GBX 700

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 680 ($8.89) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LDSCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 725 ($9.48) in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Land Securities Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 600 ($7.85) to GBX 625 ($8.17) in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Land Securities Group from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Land Securities Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $683.33.

Land Securities Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LDSCY opened at $8.27 on Monday. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85.

Land Securities Group Increases Dividend

Land Securities Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 3.51%.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

