Barclays Increases Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $169.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $166.00 to $169.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.93.

HLT stock opened at $149.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.35 and its 200-day moving average is $142.15. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $116.39 and a 1 year high of $155.02.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

