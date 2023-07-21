Barclays Raises Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $22.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.96.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:NCLH opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 448.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.90) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $75,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,976.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $5,532,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 926,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,084,752.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,976.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,511 shares of company stock worth $6,654,392 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,242,000 after purchasing an additional 882,556 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

