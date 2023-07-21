Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 355,200 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the June 15th total of 435,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on B. StockNews.com cut shares of Barnes Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of B traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.98. 192,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,235. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.91 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 581.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barnes Group

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.59 per share, with a total value of $103,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,872 shares in the company, valued at $202,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Creative Planning boosted its position in Barnes Group by 21.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Barnes Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Barnes Group by 35.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 25,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Barnes Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,646,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,333,000 after buying an additional 275,574 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

(Get Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.