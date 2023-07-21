Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the June 15th total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $116,887.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,231.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 47.6% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 5.5% during the second quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the first quarter valued at $367,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 51.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 87.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.50. The stock had a trading volume of 27,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,243. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $616.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $75.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.94%.

About Barrett Business Services

(Get Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.