Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the June 15th total of 115,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,923,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $14.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.19. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $15.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 18.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4302 per share. This is an increase from Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.58%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAYRY. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

