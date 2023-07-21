Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the June 15th total of 115,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,923,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $14.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.19. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $15.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 18.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4302 per share. This is an increase from Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.58%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.88%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAYRY. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

