Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $108.97

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $108.97 and traded as high as $120.00. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $120.00, with a volume of 362 shares changing hands.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.05.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.98. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $39.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.16 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

