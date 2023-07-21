Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.56

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 3003372 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Baytex Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

