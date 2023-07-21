BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Trading 18.2% Higher

BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 18.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 3,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 1,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

BBTV Trading Down 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34.

BBTV Company Profile

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution encompass audience growth, engagement, and monetization solutions; creator solutions, including VISO catalyst, VISO prism, and VISO collab; content management services, such as end-to-end digital content and rights management, channel management, and content production; advertising solutions comprising end-to-end video advertising solutions that includes premium content, scale, vertical reach, compliant audience targeting, transparency, and brand safety.

