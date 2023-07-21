Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,855,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the June 15th total of 2,210,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 378.6 days.
Beijing Capital International Airport Price Performance
OTCMKTS BJCHF opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73. Beijing Capital International Airport has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $0.79.
Beijing Capital International Airport Company Profile
