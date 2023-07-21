Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH) Declares GBX 3 Dividend

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

LON BBH opened at GBX 152.20 ($1.99) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £835.18 million and a PE ratio of -2,174.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 151.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.51. Bellevue Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 145.68 ($1.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 183.23 ($2.40).

Get Bellevue Healthcare Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bellevue Healthcare Trust

In other news, insider Tony Young acquired 3,539 shares of Bellevue Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £5,343.89 ($6,987.30). Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bellevue Healthcare Trust

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bellevue Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellevue Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.