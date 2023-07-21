Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Trading Down 0.8%

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $519,753.01 and last traded at $520,499.99. 7,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $524,750.00.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $508,940.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486,287.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 638,301 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.01 per share, for a total transaction of $36,389,540.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 222,629,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,692,093,143.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,469,323 shares of company stock worth $376,269,362.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

