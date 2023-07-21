BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Short Interest Up 13.1% in June

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the June 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioLife Solutions

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $701,326.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,867,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $701,326.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,867,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.76 per share, for a total transaction of $652,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,587.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 69,973 shares of company stock worth $1,501,560 and sold 61,327 shares worth $1,337,094. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 14.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 362,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

BLFS traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $20.08. 25,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,607. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $873.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.74.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.17). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 89.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $37.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.