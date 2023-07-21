BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) PT Raised to $29.00 at Stephens

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $20.03 on Monday. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The company has a market cap of $871.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.17). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 89.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $37.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.28 million. Research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.19 per share, for a total transaction of $302,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 272,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,358.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.19 per share, for a total transaction of $302,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 69,973 shares of company stock worth $1,501,560 and have sold 61,327 shares worth $1,337,094. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 714.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.