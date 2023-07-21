BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $371.31 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $29,899.15 or 1.00015157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $371.31 million and approximately $451,900.62 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017244 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00021607 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014112 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002234 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 29,853.55948518 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $448,151.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.