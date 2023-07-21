BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $442,437.11 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 21st. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $29,916.47 or 1.00006839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $371.53 million and approximately $442,437.11 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

