Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Market Capitalization Tops $4.76 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $244.85 or 0.00819381 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $4.76 billion and approximately $196.04 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,882.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00127233 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00020027 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,454,638 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

