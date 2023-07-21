Bitcoin Gold Hits Market Capitalization of $233.83 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.35 or 0.00044802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $233.83 million and $2.47 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00104760 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00027780 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

