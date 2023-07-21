Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $36,582.91

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Latinum has a market capitalization of $76.81 million and approximately $36,582.91 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be purchased for about $3.29 or 0.00011038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Latinum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Latinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

