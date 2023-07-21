Bitcoiva Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $151.70 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 21st. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $151.70 million and approximately $216,950.80 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for $9.45 or 0.00031590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,927.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $246.51 or 0.00823698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00127121 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00019627 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000588 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 9.41693536 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $248,016.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.