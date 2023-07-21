BitTorrent-New Market Cap Reaches $452.65 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $452.65 million and $12.08 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008986 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000271 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002223 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002832 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000927 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000048 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $12,552,105.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.