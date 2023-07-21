BitTorrent-New Trading Down 1.5% This Week (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 20th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $454.72 million and $12.34 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008941 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000271 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002235 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002845 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000930 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000048 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $11,313,967.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

