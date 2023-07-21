Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.10

Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.10 and traded as high as C$6.13. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$6.04, with a volume of 93,621 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Black Diamond Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.10. The stock has a market cap of C$366.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13.

Black Diamond Group Dividend Announcement

Black Diamond Group ( TSE:BDI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.10 million. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.4102564 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

