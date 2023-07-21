BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 187 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 77.3% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Aptiv by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.04. 586,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.71. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.86.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Aptiv from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

