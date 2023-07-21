BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Has $607,000 Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 12,520.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hexcel from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.56.

Hexcel Price Performance

HXL stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.70. 81,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,104. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.14. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $79.08. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

