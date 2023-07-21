BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Invests $275,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 64,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 94,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $41.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,250,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,353,252. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average is $40.61. The stock has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

