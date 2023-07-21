BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Invests $4.38 Million in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 171,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,000. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF comprises 4.5% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 3.75% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000.

Get Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

TUA stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.75. 21,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,888. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.50. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $26.64.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.