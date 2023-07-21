BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $5.00

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

BlackRock has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. BlackRock has a payout ratio of 49.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BlackRock to earn $40.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $20.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

NYSE BLK opened at $750.88 on Friday. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $687.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $690.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $112.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 34.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 357.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

