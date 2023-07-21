BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

BTA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,682. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,620 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 22,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,112 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

