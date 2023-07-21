BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Trading Up 0.1 %
BTA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,682. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.