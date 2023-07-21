BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.66

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and traded as high as $9.90. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 10,411 shares.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0435 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 109,687 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 69,461 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

