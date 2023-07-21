BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.66

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and traded as high as $9.90. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 10,411 shares.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0435 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
