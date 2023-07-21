BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,298.21

Shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,298.21 ($16.97) and traded as low as GBX 1,269.80 ($16.60). BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,294 ($16.92), with a volume of 75,295 shares.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 20.22, a quick ratio of 20.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,297.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,332.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £629.01 million, a P/E ratio of -185.49 and a beta of 1.09.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of GBX 25.50 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $14.50. This represents a yield of 1.9%. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is -516.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Ronald Gould bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,307 ($17.09) per share, with a total value of £13,070 ($17,089.44). 3.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Managers (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors including support services, software and computer services, media and entertainment, construction and building materials, leisure and hotels, general retailers, mining, oil and gas, specialty and other finance, and information technology hardware.

