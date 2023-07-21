Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.97% from the company’s previous close.

BX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.03.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $107.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $110.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.43.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

