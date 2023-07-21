Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Research Coverage Started at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd.

Shares of BLDE stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67. Blade Air Mobility has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Blade Air Mobility ( NASDAQ:BLDE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Blade Air Mobility news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 207,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $794,300.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,461,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,503,174.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blade Air Mobility news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 207,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $794,300.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,461,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,503,174.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William A. Heyburn sold 25,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $96,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,431,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,018 over the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 582.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

