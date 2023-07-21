Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.46

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.46 and last traded at $28.45, with a volume of 306265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BLMN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.36.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 92.23%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.