BlueArk (BRK) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $32.38 Million

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,930.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.01 or 0.00825250 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00127497 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00019921 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00031740 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000593 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

