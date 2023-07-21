Bluzelle (BLZ) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Bluzelle token can currently be purchased for about $0.0585 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $23.70 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bluzelle has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bluzelle Token Profile

Bluzelle’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,876,056 tokens. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases.

Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle’s swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users.”

Bluzelle Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

