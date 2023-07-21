BMO Capital Markets Boosts AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $215.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

AVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $204.26.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

NYSE:AVB opened at $196.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.34.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.53%.

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 21,229.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 60,505 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $1,154,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 427.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 26,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 88,826 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

