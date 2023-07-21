BMO Capital Markets Raises Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$25.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ERO. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cormark upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered Ero Copper from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$26.95.

Ero Copper Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$28.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$25.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.95. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$10.75 and a 12-month high of C$29.44.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$136.58 million for the quarter. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 17.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.640296 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

