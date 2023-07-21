BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the June 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.22. 10,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,558. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $14.78.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

In other news, Director John C. Cardona, Jr. sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $64,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMB. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,145,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 43.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 256,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 77,049 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 57.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 42,997 shares in the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.