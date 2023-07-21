Bobcoin (BOBC) Price Tops $0.87 on Exchanges

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 21st. In the last week, Bobcoin has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Bobcoin has a market capitalization of $13.56 million and $564.22 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bobcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00002930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bobcoin Profile

Bobcoin was first traded on February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. The official website for Bobcoin is bob.eco. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bobcoin is medium.com/@bobeco.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.

Embedding social impact into the heart of business. Employment creation is Bob’s main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto: Access equals opportunity.”

