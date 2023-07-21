Boit C F David Buys 2,531 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Boit C F David lifted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. Boit C F David’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 59,341 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in PACCAR by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $89.16. 547,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,922,475. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.13 and its 200-day moving average is $69.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $54.64 and a 1-year high of $90.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $6,996,380.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCAR. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on PACCAR from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global lowered PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.85.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

