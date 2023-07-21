Boit C F David Purchases 50 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Boit C F David lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.3% of Boit C F David’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Boit C F David’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Danaher by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 50,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its position in Danaher by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 77,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Palmer Knight Co raised its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 19,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.57. The company had a trading volume of 831,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,271. The company has a market capitalization of $183.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.98. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.50.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

